saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa
Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
FSU Men’s Basketball wraps up play at the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Sunday
Florida State wraps up play in the ESPN Events Invitational from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against Nebraska. The game between the Seminoles (1-6) and Cornhuskers (3-3) will be shown on ESPNews. Mark Neely and Randolph Childress will be on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane on the call.
Marcus Satterfield to be Nebraska’s offensive coordinator
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has hired his offensive coordinator as his staff continues to come together in Lincoln. Marcus Satterfield, the offensive coordinator of South Carolina, will be the new OC of the Cornhuskers. Rhule and Satterfield have coached together previously at Temple, Baylor, and Carolina. As the offensive coordinator of South Carolina, Satterfield helped lead the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record, averaging 31.5 points. A report from Pete Thamel states that South Carolina tried to keep Satterfield, but he ultimately made the choice to join his old boss at Nebraska. Satterfield had faced criticism from Gamecock fans throughout the 2022...
Live Updates: Final - Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
Iowa DL Lukas Van Ness focused on remainder of college season, not NFL Draft buzz. Four weeks ago, it seemed improbable that Iowa would win the Big Ten West. Well, that's why the games are played. This Black Friday, the Hawkeyes have a chance to secure their second straight Big Ten West title with a win over Nebraska. Stay tuned to this article for updates, analysis, discussion and much more.
Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha
A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep
Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Florida State
Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s matchup today against Florida State in its final game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida…. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) vs. Florida State (1-6) Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 – 6:30 p.m. CT. State Farm Field House (4,000) TV:...
Memphis pulls away in second half to down Nebraska
Point guard Kendric Davis’ 21 points and seven assists led the way. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds. Related story: Box score: Memphis 73, Nebraska 61
