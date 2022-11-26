Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has hired his offensive coordinator as his staff continues to come together in Lincoln. Marcus Satterfield, the offensive coordinator of South Carolina, will be the new OC of the Cornhuskers. Rhule and Satterfield have coached together previously at Temple, Baylor, and Carolina. As the offensive coordinator of South Carolina, Satterfield helped lead the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record, averaging 31.5 points. A report from Pete Thamel states that South Carolina tried to keep Satterfield, but he ultimately made the choice to join his old boss at Nebraska. Satterfield had faced criticism from Gamecock fans throughout the 2022...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO