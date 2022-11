ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico men’s basketball team began play in Lobo Classic on Friday night with a 79-61 victory over Jacksonville State. The Lobos (4-0) remained unbeaten on the season while leading wire-to-wire against the Gamecocks (2-3). Three Lobos scored in double figures, led by Morris Udeze, who matched a career high with 22 points. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. added 12 points and KJ Jenkins had a season-high 10 points off the bench. Javonte Johnson had a game-high nine rebounds to go with nine points, while Donovan Dent had seven assists to go with his career-high nine points.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO