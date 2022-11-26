ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Not Taking Gamecocks' Defense Lightly

AllClemson
While the media and fans might be looking at the numbers heading into Saturday’s noon kick between No. 8 Clemson and rival South Carolina, Jordan McFadden isn’t.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CLEMSON, S.C. — While the media and fans might be looking at the numbers heading into Saturday’s noon kick between No. 8 Clemson and rival South Carolina, Jordan McFadden isn’t.

The Tigers ’ starting left tackle feels South Carolina’s defensive line if very formidable in the trenches and they will give them all they want and then some at Memorial Stadium.

“They are athletic and kind of big upfront,” McFadden said. “Zacch Pickens is a baller and Jordan Burch as well. Those guys are ballers. We are going to have to be prepared and ready to go for them.

McFadden does not have any one to compare the Gamecocks’ defensive front too, he just knows they are a better unit then most people think.

“Those guys are dangerous when they want to be,” he said. “We have to show up and be ready to go against those guys.”

South Carolina (7-4) has not had the best year on the defensive side of the ball. The Gamecocks are yielding 397.0 yards per game, including 188.4 on the ground. They also rank near the bottom of the SEC in tackles for loss and sacks.

Opponents are averaging 4.72 yards per carry.

But McFadden is ignoring all of the statistics. Why?

Look at the potential of Pickens and Burch. Pickens is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle, while Burch is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive end.

“They are long. Jordan Burch is a tall, long guy. He is quick,” McFadden said. “Zach Pickens is a big strong guy as well. Highly recruited guys. Great players, we have to have a plan for those guys across the defensive line and try to slow them down as much as we can.”

