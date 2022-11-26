ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?

The causes of many autoimmune conditions are unclear, and having one, such as type 2 diabetes, can mean you are more likely to develop another one. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under...
Medical News Today

Everything to know about Asherman syndrome

Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Healthline

Can Ectopic Pregnancy Be Diagnosed With Ultrasound?

Ectopic pregnancies are diagnosed considering a variety of factors. Using ultrasound for ectopic pregnancy diagnosis is common. The word “ectopic” comes from a Latin word meaning “the presence of tissue or cells in an abnormal place.” When it comes to pregnancy, “ectopic” means that an embryo has implanted outside the uterine cavity, like on a fallopian tube, an ovary, or the cervix.
CBS Boston

Anesthesia injections can help arthritis patients with knee pain

BOSTON -- Patients with arthritis of the knee may find relief from locally injected anesthesia.  In a randomized trial, researchers took about 60 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and gave half of them an injection of an anesthetic around the knee to block the genicular nerves. The other half received placebo injections.Most of the patients who received the nerve block said they had less pain but the effects lessened over the 12-week follow-up period.  The researchers say this nerve block technique could be an effective short-term therapy for patients, especially for those who want to postpone surgery.
MedicineNet.com

Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?

Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
The Hill

Eating more flavonols may slow cognitive decline: study

Flavonols are a type of flavonoid and can be found in certain fruits, vegetables, wine and teas. They are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The study included data from over 900 individuals with an average age of 81. Individuals who incorporate more antioxidant flavonols into their diet may...
Healthline

Everything You Need to Know About Thoracic Endometriosis

Thoracic endometriosis is a rare condition that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath around the time of your period. It can also lead to life threatening complications like a collapsed lung. Thoracic endometriosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows inside your chest cavity, in or around your lungs. In...
cohaitungchi.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Thyroid disorder may not show symptoms until pregnancy

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’m five months pregnant and was just diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I’ve never had thyroid problems before. Could this diagnosis be connected to my pregnancy? Will the hypothyroidism go away after I have my baby?. ANSWER: It’s likely that the hypothyroidism was triggered by your pregnancy,...
Medical News Today

What to know about endometriosis and nausea

Nausea. This symptom may increase during a person’s period. In addition to nausea, endometriosis can cause other GI symptoms, such as:. Nausea can be a symptom of other conditions. However, if a person has additional endometriosis symptoms, it is possible they have the condition. A person should contact a...
ajmc.com

Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds

The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...

