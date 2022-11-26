Read full article on original website
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
The causes of many autoimmune conditions are unclear, and having one, such as type 2 diabetes, can mean you are more likely to develop another one. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Healthline
Can Ectopic Pregnancy Be Diagnosed With Ultrasound?
Ectopic pregnancies are diagnosed considering a variety of factors. Using ultrasound for ectopic pregnancy diagnosis is common. The word “ectopic” comes from a Latin word meaning “the presence of tissue or cells in an abnormal place.” When it comes to pregnancy, “ectopic” means that an embryo has implanted outside the uterine cavity, like on a fallopian tube, an ovary, or the cervix.
Anesthesia injections can help arthritis patients with knee pain
BOSTON -- Patients with arthritis of the knee may find relief from locally injected anesthesia. In a randomized trial, researchers took about 60 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and gave half of them an injection of an anesthetic around the knee to block the genicular nerves. The other half received placebo injections.Most of the patients who received the nerve block said they had less pain but the effects lessened over the 12-week follow-up period. The researchers say this nerve block technique could be an effective short-term therapy for patients, especially for those who want to postpone surgery.
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
Eating more flavonols may slow cognitive decline: study
Flavonols are a type of flavonoid and can be found in certain fruits, vegetables, wine and teas. They are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The study included data from over 900 individuals with an average age of 81. Individuals who incorporate more antioxidant flavonols into their diet may...
How To Easily Relieve Bladder Pressure
Bladder pressure is an intense pain in the abdominal region with an increased urge to urinate more frequently. Here's what you can do to easily relieve it.
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Thoracic Endometriosis
Thoracic endometriosis is a rare condition that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath around the time of your period. It can also lead to life threatening complications like a collapsed lung. Thoracic endometriosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows inside your chest cavity, in or around your lungs. In...
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Thyroid disorder may not show symptoms until pregnancy
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’m five months pregnant and was just diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I’ve never had thyroid problems before. Could this diagnosis be connected to my pregnancy? Will the hypothyroidism go away after I have my baby?. ANSWER: It’s likely that the hypothyroidism was triggered by your pregnancy,...
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and nausea
Nausea. This symptom may increase during a person’s period. In addition to nausea, endometriosis can cause other GI symptoms, such as:. Nausea can be a symptom of other conditions. However, if a person has additional endometriosis symptoms, it is possible they have the condition. A person should contact a...
Women with endometriosis had a 34% higher risk of having a stroke
Women with endometriosis may have an increased risk of stroke, new research from theNational Institutes of Health suggests. This discovery has the potential to affect many people. It is estimated that more than 11% of women in the United States alone suffer from endometriosis.
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
ajmc.com
Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds
The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
