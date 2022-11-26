ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

Sitting at 15-4, 11 games above .500, the Boston Celtics are the NBA's best team so far. Despite a huge scandal that cost them their Head Coach just before the season began, the Celtics seem to have only gotten better this season. The roster is looking extremely deep and they have a certified superstar in Jayson Tatum leading the way.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown carries load with Tatum out vs. Wizards

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum got a much-needed night off Sunday, resting his left ankle sprain as the Celtics hosted the Wizards at TD Garden. The Celtics offense didn't miss a beat, thanks to Jaylen Brown.Brown got to be the alpha dog on Sunday evening, and he erupted for a team-high 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting in Boston's 130-121 victory. It was the most points that Brown has scored in a game this season, and the seventh time that he's hit the 30-point mark.Before you shrug off a 130-point performance against the Wizards, it should be noted that Washington's defense has...
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Washington. He's fourth in the league scoring 30.5 points per game. The Celtics are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 1-1 in...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut

No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit

Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
MEMPHIS, TN

