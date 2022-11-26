ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake dominates San Benito in regional semifinals to extend winning streak to 53

By Jonathan Thomas
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake stays on a roll after beating San Benito 44-7 in their third round matchup at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.

As is the theme in the playoffs for Westlake, the Chaparrals dominated San Benito from the outset.

Running back Jack Kayser had another fantastic game, rushing for 140 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Kayser ran for touchdowns from 18 yards and 50 yards in the first half, putting the Greyhounds on their heels.

Westlake’s defense was stout as well, as the Chaparrals did not allow an offensive touchdown from San Benito.

The 44-7 victory was Westlake’s 53rd win in a row, they also extended their playoff winning streak to 22 games.

Next up, Westlake will play San Antonio Brennan, 34-17 winners over Lake Travis, in the regional final.

