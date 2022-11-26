In a recent piece for Daily Faceoff , NHL insider Frank Seravalli listed the Boston Bruins as a potential landing spot for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Seeing how well they have been playing, it makes sense that they are already linked to big-name trade candidates like him. Although the Canucks have had a rough season in 2022-23, the 27-year-old center has simply been dominant, as his 17 goals and 23 points in 21 games show effectively. Adding this kind of offense to the Bruins’ already-excellent roster would be massive, but it would also take a lot for it to have any chance of coming to fruition.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO