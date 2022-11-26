Read full article on original website
Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade
Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win vs. Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed their record to 12-5-5 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Wild. After starting the season 4-4-2 in October, the Maple Leafs posted an 8-1-3 record in November. They now sit second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
Crunch topped by Bruins in overtime
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to earn a point, but fell in overtime to the Providence Bruins 6-5 Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch went 0-1-1-0 in the weekend series against the Bruins and move to 7-7-2-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Yardbarker
Bruins Have the Assets to Acquire Canucks’ Bo Horvat
In a recent piece for Daily Faceoff , NHL insider Frank Seravalli listed the Boston Bruins as a potential landing spot for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Seeing how well they have been playing, it makes sense that they are already linked to big-name trade candidates like him. Although the Canucks have had a rough season in 2022-23, the 27-year-old center has simply been dominant, as his 17 goals and 23 points in 21 games show effectively. Adding this kind of offense to the Bruins’ already-excellent roster would be massive, but it would also take a lot for it to have any chance of coming to fruition.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Canucks win as Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT
Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a breakaway 1:12 into overtime to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. With San Jose in the midst of a line change, J.T. Miller fired a stretch pass to a wide-open Kuzmenko, who went in and fired a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen's glove side for the game-winner.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blues 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers feel they left an extra point on the table after watching a 4-1 lead slip away in an eventual 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. With the point, Florida improved to 10-8-3 on the season. "Even...
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark leaves Friday’s game with upper-body injury
The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3–2 in overtime on Friday afternoon, but they lost their starting goaltender in the process. Linus Ullmark left Friday’s game early in the third period after an awkward collision involving multiple Bruins skaters in his crease. The Bruins subsequently announced Ullmark...
