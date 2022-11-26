Belle Vernon Routs Avonworth in WPIAL Class-3A Title Game

PITTSBURGH — It was the Quinton Martin show on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, as the junior five-star recruit scored three touchdowns to power Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class-3A championship. Martin had a 32-yard touchdowns reception, a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 45-yard rushing score. Avonworth was just overmatched and didn’t have an answer for Martin.

With the win, Belle Vernon captured its first WPIAL title since 1995.

After trading possessions, Avonworth came up with the first big play of the game, as Alvin Le picked off Braden Laux’s pass to set the Antelopes up at the 50-yard line. Steeber had miscommunication with his receiver on a go ball, so it was an easy interception for Le. Avonworth capitalized off the turnover with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brandon Biagiarelli to give the Antelopes a 7-0 lead with 11:36 left in the second quarter.

Read the full recap from our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group