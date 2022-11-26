ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting challenges in 5 Westmoreland precincts to delay certification

Nov. 25—Westmoreland County Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew have pre-certified results of midterm election voting in all of the county's 307 precincts. But when they meet Monday to consider final certification of the Nov. 8 vote — in their capacity as county election board members — they'll be limited to acting on only 302 of those polling places.
