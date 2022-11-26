Read full article on original website
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 takeaways: Penguins' Marcus Pettersson steps up to fight Flyers heavyweight
Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 4-1 win in Philadelphia on Friday night:. Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson recorded the sixth fighting major of his career Friday night. At at 2:04 of the second period, Pettersson dropped the gloves with winger Nicolas Deslauriers — considered one of the NHL’s toughest players — after Deslauriers dropped defenseman Kris Letang with a hit.
Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
WTOP
Vitek Vanecek, Jack Hughes dominate Capitals in loss to Devils
Vanecek, Hughes dominate Capitals in loss to Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals ran into the red-hot New Jersey Devils on Saturday and got burned, falling 5-1 to the first-place team atop the Metropolitan Division to kick off their six-game road trip. Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek got...
Yardbarker
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
Yardbarker
Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago
Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hornets Monday Matchup
The Boston Celtics will have a chance to extend their winning streak to four games Monday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Boston will welcome the Hornets to TD Garden for the second night of a back-to-back that saw the Celtics win the first leg Sunday night as they took down the ...
Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?
Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.
Yardbarker
Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe
Jonathan Willis certainly isn’t saying there’s a trade in the works, but the NHL journalist for The Athletic has connected the dots and suggested there might be a fit for both the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins as trade partners. Noting that each team has a winger that is underperforming based on expectations, perhaps the two clubs could make a one-for-one trade that would benefit everyone involved.
FOX Sports
Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games. Carolina has a 10-5-1...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
NHL
NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
