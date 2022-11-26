Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Nebraska reportedly hiring Satterfield as OC
(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator. Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/27): Nebraska cruises, Iowa State loses
(KMAland) -- Nebraska pulled away from Florida State for a win while Iowa State suffered its first defeat of the year. Iowa State (5-1): UConn (8-0) was a 71-53 winner in the finals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Osun Osunniyi led the Cyclones with 14 points while Tamin Lipsey and Jaren Holmes had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Aljaz Kunc had a team-high five rebounds as UConn outrebounded Iowa State 47-19.
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri football: 10 takeaways from the Tigers' 6-6 regular season
Despite how uncertain the picture looked heading down the final stretch of the season, Missouri became bowl-eligible when it completed the regular season with a 29-27 home win over Arkansas on Friday to finish 6-6. It was a close matchup, as so many of the team’s games were this year,...
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri sees key offensive playmaker intending to enter transfer portal, per report
Missouri’s offense is set to lose a key playmaker with the news that WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported. Lovett was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC this season, and in fact he led the Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards, and that yardage total was third in the SEC behind only Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina WR Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr.
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
footballscoop.com
Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
