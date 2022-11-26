ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kmaland.com

Nebraska reportedly hiring Satterfield as OC

(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator. Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/27): Nebraska cruises, Iowa State loses

(KMAland) -- Nebraska pulled away from Florida State for a win while Iowa State suffered its first defeat of the year. Iowa State (5-1): UConn (8-0) was a 71-53 winner in the finals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Osun Osunniyi led the Cyclones with 14 points while Tamin Lipsey and Jaren Holmes had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Aljaz Kunc had a team-high five rebounds as UConn outrebounded Iowa State 47-19.
AMES, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri football: 10 takeaways from the Tigers' 6-6 regular season

Despite how uncertain the picture looked heading down the final stretch of the season, Missouri became bowl-eligible when it completed the regular season with a 29-27 home win over Arkansas on Friday to finish 6-6. It was a close matchup, as so many of the team’s games were this year,...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri sees key offensive playmaker intending to enter transfer portal, per report

Missouri’s offense is set to lose a key playmaker with the news that WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported. Lovett was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC this season, and in fact he led the Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards, and that yardage total was third in the SEC behind only Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina WR Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament

(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
OMAHA, NE
footballscoop.com

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE

