Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
The Oakland Press
Pistons falter down stretch in loss to Cavaliers
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. “He’s really being aggressive,” Mitchell said about Mobley. “He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters.”
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
Yardbarker
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
FOX Sports
Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro power Heat past Hawks
Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Tyler Herro came up with his first career triple-double to help the Miami Heat extend their winning streak to three games with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The win ended a seven-game road losing streak for Miami, which won only...
Ja Morant matches Marc Gasol for Grizzlies history in just four seasons
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got the job done Sunday in the Big Apple. With Morant playing at a high level, the Grizzlies managed to take down the New York Knicks on the road, 127-123. Morant came up big, stitching together a triple-double performance that put him a trip-dub...
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Comments / 0