ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Whittier, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Lynwood High School football team will have a game with Whittier Christian High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.

Lynwood High School
Whittier Christian High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SS Ford Div. 14 Football Championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Santa Clarita, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Laguna Hills High School football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games

CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
The 562

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: Lakewood Ready To Host Big Game

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood is hosting the CIF Southern Section Division 8 Football Championship tonight at 7, and it’s been a long journey to this point. We’ve been there every step of the way with the Lancers and you can relive the whole season right here.
LAKEWOOD, CA
WEHT/WTVW

Mater Dei throws triumphant parade after state title win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In a story 22 years in the making, the Mater Dei Wildcats have taken home another state title. The Mater Dei Football team made the trip up to Indy for the Class 2A Football State game, and returned as champions. After beating Andrean, the Wildcats came back home on firetrucks Sunday […]
SANTA ANA, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 St. John Bosco beats No. 1 Mater Dei 24-22 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship

The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season took place Friday at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and it lived up to the hype. No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) snapped No. 1 Mater Dei's (Santa Ana, Calif.) 29-game winning streak with a 24-22 win. It was the first loss for the Monarchs in 1,091 days.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hacienda Heights man killed in Whittier crash

WHITTIER, Calif. – A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
Long Beach Post

‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events

From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
KGET

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy