Effective: 2022-11-28 00:15:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling the ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Kohala; Kona ASHFALL ADVISORY FOR THE BIG ISLAND ASHFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one quarter inch of ashfall accumulation. * WHERE...Portions of the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Possible harm to crops and animals. Minor equipment and infrastructure damage. Reduced visibility. Widespread clean- up may be necessary.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 4 HOURS AGO