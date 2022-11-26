Effective: 2022-11-26 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kohala; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI AND NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF LANAI THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY .A large north-northeast (010-040 degrees) swell will slowly diminish tonight and Sunday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along North facing shores, and waves up to 15 feet along East facing shores. Waves up to 15 feet along West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO