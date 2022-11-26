Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
disneyfoodblog.com
The One Booth Adventurous Beer Lovers Should Check Out at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays has begun and we’ve been sharing EVERYTHING you need to know. There are LOTS of booths to check out, and we’re hitting every single one so you know what to expect. For this particular post, we’re heading over to the Holiday Sweets and Treats booth to take a look at what they’ve got to offer and whether any of the snacks there are worth your cash!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get a FREE Prize for Eating Cookies at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
We’re here at the first day of the 2022 Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT — and it’s time for COOKIES!. The Festival of the Holidays brings all kinds of holiday goodies and entertainment to EPCOT but one of our favorite activities is the Cookie Stroll, which tasks guests with eating a number of cookies in order to earn a prize. Let’s take a look at this year’s cookies!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: You Won’t Believe the Thanksgiving Day Crowds in Disney World
Remember how we warned you about HUGE holiday crowds in Disney World?. Today is Thanksgiving Day, which means Black Friday deals, specialty snacks, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and (normally) big crowds in the parks. Today, we’re taking you along with us to see what crowds are actually looking like in Walt Disney World.
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Find One of the BEST Desserts at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has officially launched in Disney World!. In between all the cookies we’ve been eating, we’ve also been visiting holiday food booths, like L’Chaim and the Tuscany Holiday Kitchen, and now it’s time to revisit all the returning items at a popular spot!
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
I'm a culinary judge who shops at Costco for the holidays. Here are 10 things I recommend buying.
From cranberries and lamb racks to wine and festive beer, the chain has everything you need to host and celebrate winter festivities this year.
disneyfoodblog.com
Trust Us. You Can Rely on This EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Booth Year After Year
Happy holidays from EPCOT where we’re celebrating the 2022 Festival of the Holidays!. We’re BUSY hopping from one food booth to the next, checking out all the NEW and returning eats and drinks, plus bringing you a look at all the entertainment and merch, too. But now it’s time to head over to Bavaria Holiday Kitchen for some German-inspired eats!
disneyfoodblog.com
How $64 Will Make Your Day at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays EASIER
The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is here, and we are celebrating the holidays IN STYLE, by eating all the things. But we’re also spending time enjoying some fun activities and entertainment, including the Candlelight Processional. But here’s the thing — is it worth the extra cost to get the Candlelight Processional dining package, which includes guaranteed seating for the show? Let’s find out!
Holiday Magic Bars
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Another Must-See Gingerbread Display!
We’ve been enjoying the holiday decorations at the hotels, as well as the gingerbread displays, and holiday snacks! While we’ve been visiting the hotels, though, we’ve also checked to see what else is new. So on with the updates!. Contemporary Resort Merchandise Updates. Fantasia. We found a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World
Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Scarlet Witch Merch and Unique Snacks
We’re over here at Disneyland Resort, enjoying the Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays, buying up holiday merchandise, and eating ALL the holiday snacks. But what else is going on here? Well, let’s find out!. Disneyland Food Updates. Oga’s Cantina. We ate something called Spiced Wroshyr Pods,...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 FREE Disney Holiday Wallpapers For Your Phone
Your phone and laptop could use a FREE Disney upgrade, and we’ve got just the thing!. Disney has released a bunch of different wallpapers over the years, including some themed to popular movies, holidays, and more. And now they’ve released 2 brand new designs just in time for the holiday season!
disneyfoodblog.com
WARNING: Buy the Newest Minnie Ears BEFORE Your Disney World Trip
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re like us, you probably have a lot of Minnie ears. It’s okay — we totally get it. There are so many fun designs and colors to choose from and to go with all our outfits.
The $7 Trader Joe’s Wine I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year
For Thanksgiving this year, I wanted to impress my family members with a fun, tasty, sparkling (and key word: affordable) wine, and while browsing the aisles of Trader Joe’s, I believe I found a great option. I grabbed a bottle of the grocery store chain‘s French Sparkling Brut Rosé, which was priced at a doable $6.99 and importantly, only available for a limited time, as noted on their website. (Act fast)
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Marvel Kitchen Gear
We love seeing the decorations this time of year in Hollywood Studios, including the giant tree. Most importantly, though, we love EATING THE HOLIDAY SNACKS. However, there’s SO much more going on in this park, so let’s see what’s new. Hollywood Studios Merchandise Updates. Celebrity 5 &...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Making Spirits Bright at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
The holiday season has landed in Disneyland, and WE ARE HERE FOR IT!. You can bet we were singing Christmas carols when we pulled into Festival of Holidays, getting ready to eat ALL the things, while drinking a few things, too. So we’re now visiting the Making Spirits Bright food booth to check out some more delicious treats.
Fall Food Trends for Holiday Parties and Events
Article contributed by Chantal Hause, co-owner of Fabulous Food. With the arrival of fall comes all the seasonal holidays — and accompanying celebrations, which typically include food and beverage. When it comes to serving a sumptuous spread this season, follow the trends! Food trends are often led by seasonal produce and the harvest includes a wide array of delicious and versatile items for fall events and parties.
