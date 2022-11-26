Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
disneyfoodblog.com
The $3 Souvenir You NEED From the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
Seasons greetings from the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!. We’re making our way around all the festival booths checking out the new and returning eats so you know what’s worth a try! We’ve also checked out some of the exclusive festival merchandise, and we just so happened to find a fun festival souvenir that’s LESS than $3!!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get a FREE Prize for Eating Cookies at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
We’re here at the first day of the 2022 Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT — and it’s time for COOKIES!. The Festival of the Holidays brings all kinds of holiday goodies and entertainment to EPCOT but one of our favorite activities is the Cookie Stroll, which tasks guests with eating a number of cookies in order to earn a prize. Let’s take a look at this year’s cookies!
disneyfoodblog.com
The One Booth Adventurous Beer Lovers Should Check Out at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays has begun and we’ve been sharing EVERYTHING you need to know. There are LOTS of booths to check out, and we’re hitting every single one so you know what to expect. For this particular post, we’re heading over to the Holiday Sweets and Treats booth to take a look at what they’ve got to offer and whether any of the snacks there are worth your cash!
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA
Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
How Much Does a Float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Cost?
Just like it has for years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will take place on Thanksgiving morning, beaming into millions of homes nationwide. This is an extravagant and expensive American...
disneyfoodblog.com
What To Do at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays When You’re NOT Eating
We’ve been taking you along with us as we eat our way through the first day of the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, but the food isn’t the only thing to enjoy at this year’s festival!. There’s a lot to do at the festival, and whether...
I'm a culinary judge who shops at Costco for the holidays. Here are 10 things I recommend buying.
From cranberries and lamb racks to wine and festive beer, the chain has everything you need to host and celebrate winter festivities this year.
disneyfoodblog.com
Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.
We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World
Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
