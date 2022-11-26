ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
disneyfoodblog.com

The $3 Souvenir You NEED From the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

Seasons greetings from the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!. We’re making our way around all the festival booths checking out the new and returning eats so you know what’s worth a try! We’ve also checked out some of the exclusive festival merchandise, and we just so happened to find a fun festival souvenir that’s LESS than $3!!
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get a FREE Prize for Eating Cookies at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

We’re here at the first day of the 2022 Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT — and it’s time for COOKIES!. The Festival of the Holidays brings all kinds of holiday goodies and entertainment to EPCOT but one of our favorite activities is the Cookie Stroll, which tasks guests with eating a number of cookies in order to earn a prize. Let’s take a look at this year’s cookies!
disneyfoodblog.com

The One Booth Adventurous Beer Lovers Should Check Out at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays has begun and we’ve been sharing EVERYTHING you need to know. There are LOTS of booths to check out, and we’re hitting every single one so you know what to expect. For this particular post, we’re heading over to the Holiday Sweets and Treats booth to take a look at what they’ve got to offer and whether any of the snacks there are worth your cash!
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Motherly

10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA

Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneyfoodblog.com

Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.

We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World

Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!

