Hadley, MA

spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022

﻿Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000

Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
CHICOPEE, MA

