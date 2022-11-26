Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows a diamond in the ruff
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “Cleanup in Ring 2,” called an official over a loudspeaker at the Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows on Saturday after a canine competitor unleashed an accident in the ring to the horror of his embarrassed handler. No one judged the dog for this behavior,...
amherstbulletin.com
A Merry goodbye: Residents pay final respects to iconic Amherst tree
AMHERST — Looking up in awe at the large maple, touching the bark on its trunk and remarking on how sturdy the tree seemed, 7-year-old Xavi Veatch was among those saddened to be saying goodbye to the original Merry Maple. “I just have a lot of memories,” Xavi said....
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022
Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Heavy traffic on Sunday due to holiday celebrations ending
The long-holiday weekend is wrapping up on Sunday, which means there's likely to be heavy traffic as travelers head home from their holiday celebrations.
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $470,000 for a four-bedroom home
Blue Ridge Wilder Llc acquired the property at 316 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, from Gina L Oconnor on Nov. 3, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $204. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage and sits on a 32,866-square-foot lot.
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive
The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
wshu.org
Issues of tribal membership and curator experience in complaint over Springfield museum exhibit
The temporary photo exhibit "We're Still Here" profiles 11 people from different Native American tribes who live in the region. It's in the Springfield Science Museum's Native American Hall, adjacent to a longstanding central display showing Native American culture from hundreds of years ago. In the Native American Hall at...
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Giving back and giving thanks. A soul food Restaurant in Vernon continues their holiday tradition of handing out free, hot meals. Craig’s Kitchen has been a staple in Vernon for 5 years. “We serve authentic soul food,” says owner Craig Wright. For Wright, the...
Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000
Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
House of the Week: Enjoy privacy and woodlands at three-level Shrewsbury home
SHREWSBURY — This desirable combination of a neighborhood setting plus 1.75-acres of wooded privacy comes with three levels of living, including two private home offices. The 13-room, 3,993-square-foot home at 9-B Blackthorn Road is listed with Lee Joseph of Coldwell Banker Realty — Worcester for $1.05 million. ...
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Mild weather set to continue, here’s why
It is the end of November and winter is fast approaching but we continue to experience milder than average temperatures.
