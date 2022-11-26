ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo Parade of Lights to kick off the holidays

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Parade of Lights has been brightening the holiday season in Pueblo for more than 30 years! The event is back for its 32nd year on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for southern Colorado starting at 5:30 p.m. 2022’s theme will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cram-the-Cruiser for CASA of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) Pueblo Troop 2D partnered with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser event. Throughout the day Friday, Nov. 25 until 5 p.m. CSP will have cruisers at three Walmarts around Pueblo to “collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children ages […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help SCHEELS decide which non-profits receive $80k

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — SCHEELS, an employee-owned sporting goods retailer, announced their second annual Giving Campaign at their Colorado Springs location, in which they will be donating $80,000 to non-profits that are serving the community. The campaign began on Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 4. Community members are encouraged to help determine where the money […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Top five date night ideas in the Springs: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the holidays approaching, it’s time to ‘cuff’ that special someone just in time to beat the winter weather blues and for kisses under the mistletoe. ‘Cuffing Season’ refers to a period of time when singles begin looking for a partner to pass the colder months of the year, according to the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Raise a glass to the re-opening of Atrevida

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The doors of Atrevida Beer Company opened on Friday afternoon and a line instantly began to form of people wanting to show their appreciation.  “We really want to show community support,” said Chelsea Fleck. “We really want to create a safe space for those affected and we want to support the person […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo marijuana bust

Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. A local organization is helping people find hope through community and sport. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. Colorado Springs Turkey Trot. IED found at home...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway following disturbance

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy