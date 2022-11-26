Read full article on original website
Pueblo Parade of Lights to kick off the holidays
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Parade of Lights has been brightening the holiday season in Pueblo for more than 30 years! The event is back for its 32nd year on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for southern Colorado starting at 5:30 p.m. 2022’s theme will […]
cpr.org
‘We feel your love’: Colorado Springs brewery owners and victims of Club Q shooting share Thanksgiving message
The owners of a Colorado Springs brewery who were victims of last week’s Club Q shooting shared a Thanksgiving message on social media after receiving an overwhelming show of support from people all over the country. “We are overwhelmed by the love and support everyone is giving us, and...
Cram-the-Cruiser for CASA of Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) Pueblo Troop 2D partnered with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser event. Throughout the day Friday, Nov. 25 until 5 p.m. CSP will have cruisers at three Walmarts around Pueblo to “collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children ages […]
Help SCHEELS decide which non-profits receive $80k
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — SCHEELS, an employee-owned sporting goods retailer, announced their second annual Giving Campaign at their Colorado Springs location, in which they will be donating $80,000 to non-profits that are serving the community. The campaign began on Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 4. Community members are encouraged to help determine where the money […]
Top five date night ideas in the Springs: FOX21’s Top 5
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the holidays approaching, it’s time to ‘cuff’ that special someone just in time to beat the winter weather blues and for kisses under the mistletoe. ‘Cuffing Season’ refers to a period of time when singles begin looking for a partner to pass the colder months of the year, according to the […]
Club Q employees dealing with financial strain week after shooting
Club Q employees and performers are dealing with the tragedy of last week's shooting. The financial strain they're experiencing after the club shutdown is adding additional stress.
Club Q survivor Isaiah Aponte recalls terrifying night, shares recovery story
Isaiah Aponte, a U.S. Air Force Veteran is among the injured victims in the Club Q shooting. Aponte was out enjoying a fun night with his friend when he saw the gunman walk in.
Raise a glass to the re-opening of Atrevida
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The doors of Atrevida Beer Company opened on Friday afternoon and a line instantly began to form of people wanting to show their appreciation. “We really want to show community support,” said Chelsea Fleck. “We really want to create a safe space for those affected and we want to support the person […]
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
KKTV
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
FOX21News.com
Pueblo marijuana bust
Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. A local organization is helping people find hope through community and sport. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. Colorado Springs Turkey Trot. IED found at home...
californiaexaminer.net
A Child Dies After Slipping Through The Ice Into A Lake In Colorado
According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, a teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four kids to fall through the ice Tuesday afternoon, has passed away. He was one of the four teens that fell through the ice. On Tuesday, authorities...
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
A relatively quiet night with small crowd at Club Q turns into chaos, horror
Saturday night was a relatively quiet night at Club Q, something Joshua Thurman said was unusual since DJ T-Beatz was playing at the nightclub. "When DJ T-Beatz is spinning she can pack a club," Thurman said. Thurman, who was at Club Q Saturday celebrating his birthday, recalled that there were...
Homicide investigation underway following disturbance
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
