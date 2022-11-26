ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield Timberview hangs on to eliminate Frisco Reedy in undefeated battle

By Tom Curtis
Mansfield Timberview nursed a substantial first-half lead and then held on against Frisco Reedy in a battle of undefeated teams, 28-26, in a Class 5A Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday at Pennington Field.

Timberview (13-0) is headed to the fourth round for the first time since 2011.

It was only one of five games this week featuring two unbeaten squads in the state and the only one in the two largest classifications.

This time Reedy’s rally came up just short. It was the second time Reedy reached the third round. Last week, the Lions came back from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit to win in overtime 30-27 against Lancaster.

Reedy (12-1) was again down 21-0 in the second quarter and 28-13 in the fourth quarter when it scored two successive touchdowns to pull within two points, 28-26. But Caleb Deal’s pass into the right side of the end zone was incomplete to a well-covered receiver to preserve the win for Timberview.

Timberview’s DeMaury Moore recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Aside from the 2-point attempt, perhaps the biggest play came with about 10 minutes left and Timberview nursing a 21-13 lead. The Wolves undoubtedly felt the game slipping away at this point. Timberview was forced to punt from its 35. But the punt was mishandled by Reedy and Jamiez Eichelbarger recovered at the Reedy 36.

On the next play, Javeon Madison rushed left before being forced out-of-bounds at the 2-yard line. Two plays later from the 1, Jarvis Reed scored for 28-13 Timberview lead with 8:55 remaining.

But Reedy was not finished yet. The Lions took the ensuing kickoff and drove 76 yards in nine plays. Dennis Moody, who had a 70-yard touchdown run to start the second half and Reedy’s comeback attempt, scored from 30 yards. It made it, 28-19, with 5:43 left.

The Lions elected to go for two points running the same play they did on the attempted 2-point conversion to tie near the end of the game. The pass from Deal to Conner McGrath was successful but the Lions were called for illegal procedure. After the ball was pushed back five yards, they switched to a extra point kick which was converted by Jackson Runyan making the score 28-20

It looked as though Moody would be the hero of the game when he scored his third touchdown off a short pass across the middle from Deal. Moody, a senior, ran left then right again back toward the middle of the field breaking a couple of tackles to complete the 37-yard scoring play.

Reedy began the drive, after forcing a punt, at its 8 with 3:06 remaining. No less important on the 10-play drive was a 25-yard pass to Joshua Goines from Deal to the Timberview 37 on fourth-and-10 with 1:38 left.

