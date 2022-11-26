Read full article on original website
Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland
Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence at the age of 89 years, 3 months, 28 days. Mrs. Cleveland was born July 24, 1933, in San Augustine County to parents W.W. "Zack" Butler and Nellie Leola (Phillips) Butler and attended Chireno Schools in her youth. She was a former longtime resident of the Conroe, Texas, area before moving back to her hometown. Mrs. Cleveland enjoyed fishing and gardening and had retired from Stitt Spark Plug Company.
Bette Ann Samford
Bette Ann Samford, 85, of Center, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2022, in San Augustine, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Alex Merrill Lucas and Linnie Mittie Stephens Lucas. A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Short Methodist Church,...
Vince Bauwens
Vince Bauwens, 82, husband of Delores Halliburton Bauwens, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2022 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Vince was born February 5, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rudolph Bauwens...
This Week in Shelby County Football: State Quarterfinal Round Playoffs
Joaquin and Timpson each advanced to the Region III Playoff Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs last Friday. Timpson advanced but Joaquin was eliminated. The Joaquin Rams ended their 2022 season at 10-3 overall this season. They fell to the Cooper Bulldogs (13-0) at Tyler Rose Stadium by a 33-11 score.
Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, Raffle for Christmas Movie Package
November 25, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys with a Toy Drive and Raffle at Cookies and Cocoa with Santa on Sunday, December 4 from 2pm until 4pm at the Community House on San Augustine Street!. To enter the raffle, anytime before December 4, bring a Toy into...
New Location for Cookies and Cocoa with Santa
November 25, 2022 - Cookies & Cocoa with Santa is going to have some big changes this year as it has officially outgrown the Center Police Department lobby! The event is moving to the Center Community House at 425 San Augustine Street in Center and is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th from 2pm to 4pm.
Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit
November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
