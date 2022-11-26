Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence at the age of 89 years, 3 months, 28 days. Mrs. Cleveland was born July 24, 1933, in San Augustine County to parents W.W. "Zack" Butler and Nellie Leola (Phillips) Butler and attended Chireno Schools in her youth. She was a former longtime resident of the Conroe, Texas, area before moving back to her hometown. Mrs. Cleveland enjoyed fishing and gardening and had retired from Stitt Spark Plug Company.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO