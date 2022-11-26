ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photos: Minnetonka boys hockey defeats Andover

The Minnetonka Skippers (2-0) defeated the Andover Huskies (1-1) 4-1 Saturday at Pagel Activity Center. Ben Doll scored for Andover late in the first period. Minnetonka answered with three goals in the second period. Ashton Schultz got on the board first, and Alex Lunski scored a short-handed goal after. Liam Hupka scored on a power play to give Minnetonka a 3-1 lead.
MINNETONKA, MN

