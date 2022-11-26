Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Bearcats take down Sonora to advance to Regional Final
The #2 Hawley Bearcats faced the Sonora Broncos Saturday night in San Angelo. The Bearcats got scoring going early. Sonora couldn’t get much going, being held to 26 points. Hawley defeats Sonora 57-26. Up next: The Bearcats will play Cisco in a rematch of last year’s fourth round playoff...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood comes up short to Wichita Falls, 41-19
The #9 ranked Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes met halfway here in the Key City to go head-to-head at Wildcat Stadium (ACU). The Lion’s offense had a spectacular first half of offense, with Ike Hall connecting with two different receivers, Thad Hinds and Jordan Leach to give Brownwood a 17-12 lead heading into halftime.
bigcountryhomepage.com
#3 Albany defeats #6 Wink in Regional Semifinal game, 35-18
The #3 state ranked Albany Lions faced the #6 Wink Wildcats for a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs and final eight in the state in Class 2A Division 2. The Lions offense and defense started the first half strong only allowing Wink to score six points, while Albany put up 21 at the break.
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
BREAKING NEWS: Buffalo Ridge Apartment catches on fire, dog rescued by neighbors
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire began at Buffalo Ridge Apartments with no one home this evening. UPDATE 9:19 p.m. – The fire was contained to a stove-top upon AFD’s arrival due to the sprinkler system. This fire has been ruled accidental and has caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. Abilene Fire Department received […]
Denver City man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck. DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 […]
Vehicle catches fire near North Abilene church on Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains
Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
koxe.com
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
Bucketheads to combine Abilene stores into a one-stop shop, opening in 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 14 years ago, Bucketheads started out as a small jewelry store. Since then, this local business has expanded into multiple store fronts. Now, the two Abilene locations will combine into one big store that will open in the summer of 2023. What started out as ‘Lucky Strands by Natalie’ and changed […]
Missing man bun murder suspect transferred to Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brandon Neely, a suspect accused of shooting and killing Chungu Mishele on Saturday, November 19, has been transferred and booked into the Taylor County Jail. Neely was arrested on Sunday, November 20, in Willis Point, Texas for first-degree murder and was held on a $1,000,000 bond. According to Taylor County jail […]
5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year
I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
