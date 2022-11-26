ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Bearcats take down Sonora to advance to Regional Final

The #2 Hawley Bearcats faced the Sonora Broncos Saturday night in San Angelo. The Bearcats got scoring going early. Sonora couldn’t get much going, being held to 26 points. Hawley defeats Sonora 57-26. Up next: The Bearcats will play Cisco in a rematch of last year’s fourth round playoff...
SONORA, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Brownwood comes up short to Wichita Falls, 41-19

The #9 ranked Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes met halfway here in the Key City to go head-to-head at Wildcat Stadium (ACU). The Lion’s offense had a spectacular first half of offense, with Ike Hall connecting with two different receivers, Thad Hinds and Jordan Leach to give Brownwood a 17-12 lead heading into halftime.
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

#3 Albany defeats #6 Wink in Regional Semifinal game, 35-18

The #3 state ranked Albany Lions faced the #6 Wink Wildcats for a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs and final eight in the state in Class 2A Division 2. The Lions offense and defense started the first half strong only allowing Wink to score six points, while Albany put up 21 at the break.
ALBANY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains

Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood

Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year

I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
ABILENE, TX

