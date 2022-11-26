Read full article on original website
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
disneyfoodblog.com
Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.
We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneyfoodblog.com
The $3 Souvenir You NEED From the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
Seasons greetings from the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!. We’re making our way around all the festival booths checking out the new and returning eats so you know what’s worth a try! We’ve also checked out some of the exclusive festival merchandise, and we just so happened to find a fun festival souvenir that’s LESS than $3!!
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for 3 Days Next Week in Disney World
The holiday season is HERE in Disney World, so you already know that a lot of people are heading to the parks for the season!. We’ve already been to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the crowds were kind of surprising. But, we have definitely seen more crowds out and about during the day, and with Thanksgiving coming up, we’re sure that number will just go UP! If you’re planning on being in Disney World next week for the holidays, let’s take a look at the Park Pass availability and hours so you can be as prepared as possible!
WDW News Today
‘Bob Chapek, Master Ship Builder’ Sign Removed, Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and More: Daily Recap (11/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 27, 2022.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
Thrillist
Disney World's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Ride Just Got a Holiday Overhaul
The most exciting new attraction at Disney World in 2022 was the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind dark ride and its accompanying Xandarian pavilion at Epcot Center. The ride, not even a year old, is already getting an overhaul. It has a new holiday overlay for...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Releases FIRST Discount for the ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
Back in March 2022, Disney World opened the first-of-its-kind Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The resort is more of an experience than a hotel, a space where guests can dress up, step aboard a “starship,” and live out their own interactive Star Wars stories. It was a very cool concept, but many people were deterred from trying it due to the hefty price tag that came along with it. Now, less than a year later, Disney is offering the FIRST discount on the experience!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix at EPCOT, Complete with Bizarre New ‘Run Rocket Run’ Music Track
Guests can groove to a holly, jolly new beat as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix has landed at EPCOT. Check out the video below, or read on for more on the experience!. The seasonal “overlay” features a new song on the ride, which appropriately enough is a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Our Guide to Finding Hidden Olafs in EPCOT
EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays is HERE and there are so many ways that you can take part in the celebrations!. There are special food booths with holiday items around the park, you can check out fun entertainment like the Holiday Storytellers, new merchandise, and more. This year’s festival has a few interactive activities that you can participate in for some extra fun, one of those being Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt! So, let’s talk about how exactly you can search for the silly snowman (and get a prize!).
disneyfoodblog.com
What To Do at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays When You’re NOT Eating
We’ve been taking you along with us as we eat our way through the first day of the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, but the food isn’t the only thing to enjoy at this year’s festival!. There’s a lot to do at the festival, and whether...
