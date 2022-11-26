WEATHER STORY: On Sunday, a cell of high air pressure may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell we had Friday and Saturday will go away. That northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. Gogebic County faces the biggest risk from this. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 1-2″ for Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The South Shore Snow Belt, though, could go 4-8″ Monday night to Wednesday morning.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO