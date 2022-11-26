Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Local Phelps business hosts event to help raise money for FORK
PHELPS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Great Escape Bar & Grill is a place in Phelps where people go to enjoy food. However a surprise person was in attendance today. Kids enjoyed breakfast with Santa and talked to him about what they want for Christmas. The atmosphere of the bar was dynamic with plenty of smiles on peoples faces and delightful holiday music. Owner Tracy Bostwick says she always wanted to do an event like this for the community. "I feel good, everybody is smiling and laughing and happy they walk in the door, oh there’s Santa kids are running by him and they’re enjoying their time here," said Tracy Bostwick.
WJFW-TV
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
WJFW-TV
Children in Minocqua participate in Elf Scavenger Hunt for a big prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Mrs. Claus made an appearance today in the Lakeland area, to help guide children for the Elf Scavenger Hunt. Elves were scattered in stores across Villas County for them to find. The hunt isn't only a way for children to have fun, but it's also an opportunity for people to experience new stores around the area. Darlene Jensen has been Mrs. Claus for over 10 years, she says seeing the children's faces light up is her favorite part of the holidays.
northernnewsnow.com
Cooler Sunday could lead to rain/snow for the U.P.
WEATHER STORY: On Sunday, a cell of high air pressure may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell we had Friday and Saturday will go away. That northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. Gogebic County faces the biggest risk from this. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 1-2″ for Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The South Shore Snow Belt, though, could go 4-8″ Monday night to Wednesday morning.
northernnewsnow.com
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow
WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure will sit to our south and make Saturday sunny and warm. By Sunday, it may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell will go away. Plus, the northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 2-4″ spread over three days.
WJFW-TV
Holmen takes down Rhinelander in tournament victory for first win of season
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Rhinelander's girls basketball team won their opening contest against D.C. Everest, while Holmen dropped their opening round game to Crandon. That set up a matchup between the 0-3 Holmen and the 2-2...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WJFW-TV
Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
WJFW-TV
Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
wxpr.org
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
