Amazing Yes
1d ago
✋️🛑STOP TRYING TO BASH MY HOME STATE✋️🛑This is not a Jackson, Mississippi thing this is nation wide. Why would any sane person leave the safety of their home to wade among hoards of mental defects who are waiting and willing to fight and kill over a product that will be obsolete within a year. And the prices are even lower for Cyber Monday.
WLBT
Large crowd of customers pours into stores to shop locally during Small Business Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The busiest shopping weekend of the year is here. Thousands poured into stores during Black Friday. On Saturday, stores saw another rush of customers. This time, people are shopping locally for Small Business Saturday. “For me, it’s just a time for me to give back a...
Doctor encourages safe in-store shopping to avoid illness
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Friday deals had many people out shopping for the holidays. But with COVID-19 and flu cases still on the rise, Dr. Andrew Clark offered tips to stay safe. “Whenever you’re going indoors in public it is a great idea to wear masks. It’s also a great idea to social distance […]
Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
WLBT
East Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
WLBT
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
WAPT
Canton Christmas Festival kicks off, bringing holiday wonder
CANTON, Miss. — The Canton Christmas Festival returns to light up the city. The annual event is open this weekend. The festival will then return on Dec. 2, when it will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Dec. 23. New events this year include...
Jacksonians celebrate Thanksgiving with 5K Turkey Trot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- “Wobble Wobble Before You Gobble” is the theme for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot hosted by Greater Bethlehem Temple Church and Girl Trek. Thanksgiving Day is a day of indulgence and gratitude. But before kicking their feet up under the table, event organizers said getting active with family and friends […]
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
WAPT
Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts due to a shortage of officers. According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision was made at Wednesday's meeting with the Board of Alderman and the mayor. Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones told the Board...
Salvation Army serves over 1,500 meals for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 1,500 meals were served to people in the Jackson community for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Salvation Army. Nursing homes residents and those who are less fortunate enjoyed a full Thanksgiving spread, courtesy of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. For volunteers, getting back into the giving spirt came at just the […]
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
WAPT
Preparations underway as capital city hosts SWAC Championship
Preparations are already underway for Jackson to host the SWAC Championship. This will be Jackson State's third big game of the season, but it will also be the third big opportunity for the city to capitalize on the revenue that is being drawn in. JSU fan Kimberly Claiborne said she...
WLBT
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
WLBT
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
