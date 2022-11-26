ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
River of Trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center. “We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
The Grand Nutcracker

A theater is kicking off the holiday season by bringing back a beloved tradition. The Grand in Ellsworth welcomed back Robinson Ballet for a rendition of The Nutcracker. According to Kimberly Fitch, the Operations Manager at The Grand, Bangor’s Robinson ballet has been coming to the theater for decades to delight the city of Ellsworth with their talents.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Augusta, Maine Police Cruiser

If you are members of the local community groups on Facebook, you may have seen several posts about a rumor that an Augusta Police Department police cruiser had been stolen on Saturday afternoon. When these posts were first brought to my attention, I assumed that people had misunderstood what they had heard. NOPE! Apparently, the rumors were true.
Ellsworth Elks honor beloved Mainer in Thanksgiving tradition

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth sat down to a Thanksgiving meal at the Elk’s Lodge, as the lodge hosted their Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But, this annual event offers more than a good meal. Kaddie Sharpe tell us how one man’s actions, turned into community tradition. It...
One woman dies after 10 crashes on I-95 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) — Multiple cars were involved in crashes that left one woman dead in Waterville. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both North and Southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge.
Augusta kicks off its holiday season with the annual '12 Days of Augusta'

AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta kicked off its annual '12 Days of Augusta' celebration centered around gingerbread home themed events. Over the next eleven days, the holiday season will feature multiple events including a visit from Santa, miniature pony rides, the city's holiday tree lighting, and a massive fireworks display.
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
