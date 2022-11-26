Read full article on original website
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
newscentermaine.com
Bangor High School student-athlete signs with the University of Connecticut for track and field
BANGOR, Maine — Earlier today, Bangor High School hosted a letter of intent signing ceremony for one of the school's top athletes. Seven-time state champion Anna Connors signed on the dotted line this afternoon to join The University of Connecticut's women's track and field team. Friends and family decked...
wabi.tv
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship
The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday. White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.
wabi.tv
River of Trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center. “We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
WGME
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
Forever exposure, forever anxiety: Coping with the inescapable toxicity of PFAS
PFAS permeate modern life, with water, food, dust, work settings and countless household materials all potential sources of exposure. Settings and jobs with high PFAS exposure raise concerns about long-term medical impacts. Illustration by Tim Peacock. Source: Environ. Sci.: Processes Impacts, 2020,22, 2345-2373. At the end of Joy Road in...
foxbangor.com
The Grand Nutcracker
A theater is kicking off the holiday season by bringing back a beloved tradition. The Grand in Ellsworth welcomed back Robinson Ballet for a rendition of The Nutcracker. According to Kimberly Fitch, the Operations Manager at The Grand, Bangor’s Robinson ballet has been coming to the theater for decades to delight the city of Ellsworth with their talents.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Augusta, Maine Police Cruiser
If you are members of the local community groups on Facebook, you may have seen several posts about a rumor that an Augusta Police Department police cruiser had been stolen on Saturday afternoon. When these posts were first brought to my attention, I assumed that people had misunderstood what they had heard. NOPE! Apparently, the rumors were true.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Elks honor beloved Mainer in Thanksgiving tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth sat down to a Thanksgiving meal at the Elk’s Lodge, as the lodge hosted their Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But, this annual event offers more than a good meal. Kaddie Sharpe tell us how one man’s actions, turned into community tradition. It...
foxbangor.com
One woman dies after 10 crashes on I-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) — Multiple cars were involved in crashes that left one woman dead in Waterville. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both North and Southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge.
WGME
Augusta kicks off its holiday season with the annual '12 Days of Augusta'
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta kicked off its annual '12 Days of Augusta' celebration centered around gingerbread home themed events. Over the next eleven days, the holiday season will feature multiple events including a visit from Santa, miniature pony rides, the city's holiday tree lighting, and a massive fireworks display.
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.
