3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive
The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
Roadwork in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs on 1-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday.
Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395
A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Holyoke Police asking for information about General Cleaners Fire
Firefighters in Holyoke worked to put out a fire at a dry cleaners on South Street at around 3:00AM Friday morning.
Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries
PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Springfield Police host Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart
The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single family residence in Pelham sells for $172,000
David Rohde and Victoria Torti acquired the property at 6 Harkness Road, Pelham, from James Fitzgibbon on Nov. 1, 2022, for $172,000 which represents a price per square foot of $207. The property features one bedroom and one bathroom. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
4 injured in Thanksgiving night I-91 crash that tipped vehicle, Springfield Fire reports
The Springfield Fire Department reported a crash on I-91 North on Thursday — the night of Thanksgiving. Four people were extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department’s Facebook page. All of the occupants were under the age of...
PVTA waiving bus fees through the end of the year
From now until the end of the year you can ride a PVTA bus for free in every Western Massachusetts city and town the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority buses transport passengers.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022
Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $470,000 for a four-bedroom home
Blue Ridge Wilder Llc acquired the property at 316 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, from Gina L Oconnor on Nov. 3, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $204. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage and sits on a 32,866-square-foot lot.
