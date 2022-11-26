Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW finds no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, CPW’s Northwest...
Steamboat could see foot of snow starting Monday night
The first full week of skiing in Steamboat is expected to see more powder added to the slopes, with storms expected both early and late in the week. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said the first storm picked up a bunch of cold air near Alaska before moving down over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, Nov. 27. Snow will start falling over the Yampa Valley late on Monday, Nov. 28, he said, eventually dropping 6-12 inches at mid-mountain.
Colorado’s flu and COVID hospitalizations still rising, while RSV continues to put “extreme stress” on medical system￼
DA virus that’s packed children’s hospitals in Colorado may finally be reaching its peak, but flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise heading into the holiday weekend.r. Kevin Carney, associate chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said he thinks that the number of hospitalizations from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has stopped rising, but it hasn’t started to fall yet.
Thank You for A Grateful Thanksgiving!
Community has provided to our son Hazen IV, Erin and grandson. Hazen V. We just want to say THANKS for the LOVE, PRAYERS and FINANCIAL SUPPORT that continues to lift him up as he and his family whip this terrible disease. To his Friends, Doctors, Nurses and Medical staff we say Thanks for making this a.
It’s official: Coloradans will be able to buy wine in grocery, convenience stores starting in March
After counting up the remaining votes from Denver, Proposition 125 changed direction and narrowly passed, letting Coloradans buy a bottle of wine at the grocery store. Grocery and convenience stores with a license to sell beer can begin selling wine March 1. That’s approximately 1,819 licensees as of June 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. They’ll also be able to offer beer and wine tastings.
‘Buy dirt’ ringing true for commercial real estate investors
Commercial real estate investors looking at Steamboat Springs must have been paying attention to the old advice to “buy dirt,” or maybe the recent hit country song with those lyrics hit home. Real estate agents in the commercial arena in Steamboat say many investors bought vacant land for...
Merger of grocery titans: Cause of concern or a boon for consumers?
The proposed $25 billion merger between Kroger — the parent company of Colorado’s largest retail grocery chain, King Soopers — and Albertsons, which operates Safeway, is raising questions about whether the state’s shoppers will ultimately benefit. Government officials, academics and union representatives fear a future with...
Nomadness Rentals, Coldwell Banker two of Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies
Two companies with locations in Steamboat Springs are celebrating after again landing themselves on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Nomadness Rentals is a property management company that began in California and has since expanded into Steamboat Springs. Nomadness was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn
Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
