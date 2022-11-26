ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat could see foot of snow starting Monday night

The first full week of skiing in Steamboat is expected to see more powder added to the slopes, with storms expected both early and late in the week. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said the first storm picked up a bunch of cold air near Alaska before moving down over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, Nov. 27. Snow will start falling over the Yampa Valley late on Monday, Nov. 28, he said, eventually dropping 6-12 inches at mid-mountain.
ALASKA STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s flu and COVID hospitalizations still rising, while RSV continues to put “extreme stress” on medical system￼

DA virus that’s packed children’s hospitals in Colorado may finally be reaching its peak, but flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise heading into the holiday weekend.r. Kevin Carney, associate chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said he thinks that the number of hospitalizations from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has stopped rising, but it hasn’t started to fall yet.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thank You for A Grateful Thanksgiving!

Community has provided to our son Hazen IV, Erin and grandson. Hazen V. We just want to say THANKS for the LOVE, PRAYERS and FINANCIAL SUPPORT that continues to lift him up as he and his family whip this terrible disease. To his Friends, Doctors, Nurses and Medical staff we say Thanks for making this a.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

It’s official: Coloradans will be able to buy wine in grocery, convenience stores starting in March

After counting up the remaining votes from Denver, Proposition 125 changed direction and narrowly passed, letting Coloradans buy a bottle of wine at the grocery store. Grocery and convenience stores with a license to sell beer can begin selling wine March 1. That’s approximately 1,819 licensees as of June 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. They’ll also be able to offer beer and wine tastings.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘Buy dirt’ ringing true for commercial real estate investors

Commercial real estate investors looking at Steamboat Springs must have been paying attention to the old advice to “buy dirt,” or maybe the recent hit country song with those lyrics hit home. Real estate agents in the commercial arena in Steamboat say many investors bought vacant land for...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Merger of grocery titans: Cause of concern or a boon for consumers?

The proposed $25 billion merger between Kroger — the parent company of Colorado’s largest retail grocery chain, King Soopers — and Albertsons, which operates Safeway, is raising questions about whether the state’s shoppers will ultimately benefit. Government officials, academics and union representatives fear a future with...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Nomadness Rentals, Coldwell Banker two of Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies

Two companies with locations in Steamboat Springs are celebrating after again landing themselves on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Nomadness Rentals is a property management company that began in California and has since expanded into Steamboat Springs. Nomadness was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn

Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
COLORADO STATE

