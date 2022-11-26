ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX21News.com

These discounted stocking stuffers are worth buying now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent opportunities to buy gifts for your loved ones. The steep discounts found this time of year enable you to do more shopping and less spending. If you’re using the sales events to save on your holiday shopping, make sure you pick up a few stocking stuffers while you’re at it.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Us Weekly

24 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s […]
Bossip

BOSSIP’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide For The Ladies

Once again the holidays are here and it’s time for good tidings, GOOD SHOPPING, and good cheer!. Each year we bring you a holiday gift guide packed with goodies to fill Christmas stockings for you, your boo, your bestie, your babies, your homegirls, and your husband, and this year this curated list is filled with gifts for the special women and girls in your life.
FOX21News.com

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a savings for increased value.
CBS Sacramento

Shoppers expected to spend more at small businesses this holiday season

The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166 million people will shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Don Queen, who owns the store Classic Toys in Los Angeles, California, is gearing up for the holiday rush by stocking up his shelves with toys from the past. "It looks more prosperous than last year," Queen said. A recent survey shows 63% of small retailers expect to see higher profits this holiday season, according to technology firm Capterra. It is estimated that more gift buyers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this year, according to Bankrate. The annual event dedicated to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Is It a Good Idea to Take Out a Personal Loan for Holiday Gifts?

A personal loan can make holiday shopping possible -- but at a cost. The holidays can be an expensive time of year, and many people end up borrowing to buy gifts. A personal loan is one option if you have to borrow. If you must borrow to cover your holiday...
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
The Associated Press

Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits

NEW YORK (AP) — While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers.

