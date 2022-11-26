The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166 million people will shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Don Queen, who owns the store Classic Toys in Los Angeles, California, is gearing up for the holiday rush by stocking up his shelves with toys from the past. "It looks more prosperous than last year," Queen said. A recent survey shows 63% of small retailers expect to see higher profits this holiday season, according to technology firm Capterra. It is estimated that more gift buyers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this year, according to Bankrate. The annual event dedicated to...

