San Antonio, TX

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sheriff: Suspect burns down boyfriend’s home after woman answers his phone

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A woman is facing charges after investigators said she lit her boyfriend’s house on fire because she was upset when another woman answered his phone. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had arrested Senaida Soto on charges of breaking into her boyfriend’s home, stealing several items, and setting the building on fire.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
