ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Ridgely, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Herbert Hoover High School football team will have a game with Frankfort High School on November 26, 2022, 16:30:00.

Herbert Hoover High School
Frankfort High School
November 26, 2022
16:30:00
2022 WVSSAC Class AA Football Semifinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen

Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination

Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats are bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven years under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Winners of four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

MSD issues street closures for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to take an alternate route after Louisville MSD issued street closures for emergency repairs. Louisville MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line that runs beneath East Liberty Street, a release said. MSD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

2 safe after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington having holiday lights collection drive

Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky’s evening forecast:...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival. The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy. The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate. There were Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy