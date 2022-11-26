ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enumclaw, WA

Bellingham, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Enumclaw High School football team will have a game with Lynden High School on November 26, 2022, 17:00:00.

Enumclaw High School
Lynden High School
November 26, 2022
17:00:00
2022 WIAA 2A Football Semifinal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kafe.com

Lynden and Mount Baker to play for state football championships

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Lynden and Mount Baker will play for state championships in their respective divisions on December 3rd. The Mountaineers held on to edge the Nooksack Valley Pioneers in a showdown of top-ranked Whatcom County teams. The final at Civic Stadium on Saturday was 14-13. In the late game at Civic, the Lynden Lions dominated Enumclaw to earn their second straight trip to the 2A title game 41-14. Lynden will face North Kitsap for the 2A State Championship at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Mount Baker will take on Royal for the 3A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood.
BELLINGHAM, WA
HuskyMaven

Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time

PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. UW

WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
PULLMAN, WA
JudyD

Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, Washington

Mt. Baker is a beautiful area in northwest Washington state. It is located about halfway between Vancouver and Seattle, with Seattle being about 132 miles away. Traveling from Bellingham, Washington on SR-542 is a highly recommended 58-mile scenic route that ends at Artist Point and is the only way to get to the Mt. Baker ski area. The mountain itself can be seen easily from each city and town and only gets more beautiful as you get closer. Much of the mountain is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, which is 1,724,229 acres spread out over several Washington counties.
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
PORT ANGELES, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below. Today I learned that what I think of as Olympic View Drive are entirely different roads. Whoops lol. Thanks for the geography lesson!. 9th North and Caspers, looking east. Correct!. Too easy !. That corner is...
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
LYNNWOOD, WA
