ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotans take advantage of DNR's Free Parks Day, warmer weather

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYtWE_0jNszSyC00

Minnesotans take advantage of Free Parks Day 02:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stores weren't alone in offering Black Friday deals. The DNR waived entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas.

As WCCO's Jonah Kaplan shares, the weather made for perfect timing.

"The special moments. You can't have the deeper conversations and connections when we're a bigger group," said Patrick Pierce. "Here it's close and immediate. Grandson and daughter."

Minnesotans love to get moving. They're all sharing a different kind of feast--a full serving of what can nourish the soul.

"Being outside in nature is so fulfilling probably equal to Christmas and Thanksgiving," said Linda Pierce. "Because family and nature has so much to offer us."

Fort Snelling offered the Pierce family plenty of trails and plenty of views--even a chance to meet some new friends. Like other Minnesotans, the Pierces are adamant they would've been out here anyway regardless of the temperature, but wearing lighter jackets is a big bonus.

Time spent together, as families, not around a table but just around each other. A chance to teach kids what else we should be thankful for.

"We want them to respect and help protect and conserve areas we have available that's noncommercial and enjoy all there is for living in the state of 10,000 lakes," said Erika Petry.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Weather Watcher Network Celebrates 10 Years

MINNEAPOLIS – This Sunday, we're celebrating a very special anniversary at WCCO. Nov. 27, 2022 marks 10 years since our Weather Watcher Network began. Director of Meteorology and NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak started the program in 2012, and it's been growing ever since.We've received nearly 1 million weather reports that were featured in nearly 20,000 newscasts from more than 2,000 individual WCCO viewers."That goes to just how passionate Minnesotans are, not only about the weather, but their community, too," Augustyniak said. "Because this is not just about sharing facts, figures and data. This is about people in the community, out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warmth peaks on Saturday, more seasonable Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be another mild day on Saturday, though temperatures will drop quickly in the afternoon.Cloud cover will increase throughout the day mostly in northern Minnesota. Around the metro, temperatures will reach 51 degrees by noon.Overnight, temps will near freezing levels, which could leave some icy patches north of the Twin Cities. It'll be closer to average on Sunday but will make for a quiet drive back home for those who traveled over the holiday.A bigger cool down starts on Tuesday, and some rain and snow could come into the mix as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday

Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota

So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Don’t Make These Mistakes On Your Minnesota Christmas Cards

Before you put that stamp on the envelope and mail out your Christmas cards, double-check that you aren't making these huge mistakes that are common on cards from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Huge Grammar Mistakes Happening on Christmas Cards Mailed From Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. As I was...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Buyers not discouraged by rising tree prices for the holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This weather is ideal for picking out a holiday tree, and Minnesotans are making the most of it. But several factors will make it more expensive this year. WCCO's Allen Henry visited the Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul to find what makes the perfect tree, and how much more you could be paying."Next weekend is actually our busiest but this one is already. Just yesterday, we blew last year out of the water," said Baden Hilty, who works at the farm.The search for the perfect tree depends on what exactly you're looking for."[A] nice, full...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
105K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy