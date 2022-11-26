Minnesotans take advantage of DNR's Free Parks Day, warmer weather

Minnesotans take advantage of Free Parks Day 02:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stores weren't alone in offering Black Friday deals. The DNR waived entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas.

As WCCO's Jonah Kaplan shares, the weather made for perfect timing.

"The special moments. You can't have the deeper conversations and connections when we're a bigger group," said Patrick Pierce. "Here it's close and immediate. Grandson and daughter."

Minnesotans love to get moving. They're all sharing a different kind of feast--a full serving of what can nourish the soul.

"Being outside in nature is so fulfilling probably equal to Christmas and Thanksgiving," said Linda Pierce. "Because family and nature has so much to offer us."

Fort Snelling offered the Pierce family plenty of trails and plenty of views--even a chance to meet some new friends. Like other Minnesotans, the Pierces are adamant they would've been out here anyway regardless of the temperature, but wearing lighter jackets is a big bonus.

Time spent together, as families, not around a table but just around each other. A chance to teach kids what else we should be thankful for.

"We want them to respect and help protect and conserve areas we have available that's noncommercial and enjoy all there is for living in the state of 10,000 lakes," said Erika Petry.