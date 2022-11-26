ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Oubre scores 28, Hornets snap T-Wolves' 5-game win streak

 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota's five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Friday night.

Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets (6-14) win back-to-back games for the first time this season. P.J. Washington scored 16 points, and reserve Theo Maledon finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Edwards scored 25 points for the Timberwolves (10-9), who shot 22% from 3-point range. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and 10 assists, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

The Timberwolves bolted to a 62-52 halftime lead as Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 30 points.

But Charlotte battled back to take a 91-83 lead after outscoring the Timberwolves 39-21 in the third quarter behind 11 points from Oubre and 10 from Rozier.

Charlotte carried that momentum into the fourth. Nick Richards rejected Gobert at the rim, setting up a high-flying dunk by Kai Jones off a feed from Rozier that brought the crowd to its feet and helped push the lead to 14.

The Timberwolves had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after Rozier missed a floater, but they were unable to corral the rebound. That forced them to foul Washington, who made one of two throws with 4.7 seconds left to help close it out.

Jones, a lanky, athletic 6-foot-11 2021 first-round draft pick out of Texas, was the first player off the Hornets bench as Charlotte looked to combat Minnesota's height. The gamble paid off as the seldom-used Jones finished with nine points and 12 rebounds — both career bests.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Towns was 0 for 8 from 3-point range in the second half. ... Jaden McDaniels opened the game matched up against his older brother Jalen McDaniels.

Hornets: Played without PG LaMelo Ball (ankle), F Gordon Hayward (shoulder), PG Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee).

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Sunday.

Hornets: Visit Boston on Monday night.

