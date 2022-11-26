Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t paid any attention to the CFP rankings or what the committee has had to say. But the Georgia football head coach knows what he sees around him in the SEC, and that says enough about what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have accomplished by going undefeated this season.
Clemson Makes Disastrous Special Teams Mistake
The Clemson Tigers took an unconventional approach on a kickoff return early in Saturday's game against South Carolina. A cluster of Clemson players gathered around the 20-yard line in an attempt to confuse the kicking team. One player burst out of the huddle to 30-yard line, but fumbled the ball ahead straight into the Gamecocks' possession.
Look: College Football Coach Called Out ESPN Analyst After Win
Shane Beamer's stock at South Carolina continues to soar. On Saturday, he led his crew to a road victory over No. 8 Clemson. Following the upset win over Clemson, Beamer called out ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer. Beamer brought up Palmer's recent comments about Clemson needing a big win to impress...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media reacts to questionable call that costs South Carolina a TD against Clemson
Clemson and South Carolina are locked in a tight one this afternoon. The Tigers opened the game with a quick 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, but the Gamecocks responded with a TD drive and then looked like they might have tied it with a defensive touchdown. But the officials had other ideas.
ESPN GameDay analyst calls for quarterback change at Clemson
Once again the Tigers struggled to get a passing game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley and the home win streak and streak over South Carolina ended. A member of the ESPN GameDay crew is calling for (...)
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss
For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler throws costly pick-6 in first quarter vs. Clemson
South Carolina’s quest for an upset against Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl didn’t get off to the greatest start. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an early pick-6 that was taken back 35 yards by Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.:. South Carolina is wearing black helmets with the...
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football has a dilemma with running quarterback like DJ Uiagalelei
CLEMSON – Clemson football needs quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to win, needs him to run the ball and needs him to stay healthy. Can all three exist? Maybe not to the extent is has so far season. Uiagalelei took some big hits Saturday in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina savagely trolls Clemson after snapping Tigers' home winning streak
South Carolina has snapped Clemson’s home winning streak, on the gridiron and on social media. Entering Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won their past 40 home games. The Gamecocks put an end to that with a 31-30 win over the No. 7 Tigers. The win for Shane Beamer’s squad also snapped Clemson’s 8 consecutive victories in the rivalry series, dating back to 2013.
ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for Clemson vs. South Carolina
ESPN’s College GameDay analysts made their picks for today’s game between between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). "I don't (...)
WIS-TV
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson
Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Shares Touching Moment With His Dad After Clemson Upset
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has had two weeks of career-defining wins and last night was a major victory.... The post South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Shares Touching Moment With His Dad After Clemson Upset appeared first on Outsider.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
