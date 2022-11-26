ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson Makes Disastrous Special Teams Mistake

The Clemson Tigers took an unconventional approach on a kickoff return early in Saturday's game against South Carolina. A cluster of Clemson players gathered around the 20-yard line in an attempt to confuse the kicking team. One player burst out of the huddle to 30-yard line, but fumbled the ball ahead straight into the Gamecocks' possession.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler throws costly pick-6 in first quarter vs. Clemson

South Carolina’s quest for an upset against Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl didn’t get off to the greatest start. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an early pick-6 that was taken back 35 yards by Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.:. South Carolina is wearing black helmets with the...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina savagely trolls Clemson after snapping Tigers' home winning streak

South Carolina has snapped Clemson’s home winning streak, on the gridiron and on social media. Entering Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won their past 40 home games. The Gamecocks put an end to that with a 31-30 win over the No. 7 Tigers. The win for Shane Beamer’s squad also snapped Clemson’s 8 consecutive victories in the rivalry series, dating back to 2013.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy