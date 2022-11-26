Things to watch: Idaho hopes mounting injuries won't take a toll on playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana

Read full article on original website
'It should scar them': Washington State surrenders 700 yards, Washington separates in second half for 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN – In the week leading up to the Apple Cup, many presumed this edition of the rivalry game would feature a high-powered Washington passing game versus a stout Washington State defense. The Huskies' offense showed up. WSU's defense never really did. No. 12 UW piled up a season-high...
Gonzaga women's game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed
The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU...
What TV channel is Idaho vs Southeastern Louisiana football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/26/2022)
The Idaho Vandals (7-4) visit the Southeastern Louisiana Lions (8-3) in a FCS playoffs first round college football tilt on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Idaho vs. SE Louisiana football game live...
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15
The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend
POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello. “Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Knife-wielding man shot by East Idaho police officer
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, November 27, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer was involved in a shooting incident that occurred at the Eagles Lodge, located at 635 Hemmert Avenue. The officer responded to the Eagles Lodge to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The Officer located the man and began speaking with him inside the building. After a few minutes of conversation, the man produced a knife. The Officer gripped the man by...
Idaho Falls Ice Rink awaits skate delivery
The Idaho Falls Ice Rink delayed their grand opening this weekend due to an unforeseen holdup in their ice skate delivery. The post Idaho Falls Ice Rink awaits skate delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
Lane reduction on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls due to construction
IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, Nov., 27, Sunnyside Road will be reduced down to one eastbound lane of traffic near its intersection with Channing Way to the north and Crestwood Lane to the south. The lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., barring unforeseen conditions. Motorists...
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - Following the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13, investigators have been working around the clock to find the suspect and bring closure to the families. Moscow Police Department (MPD), Idaho State Police (ISP), Latah County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and...
