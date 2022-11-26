ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

‘We’re still here’: Nolumbeka Project’s series of short videos highlights the history of Indigenous peoples

By EMILY THURLOW
amherstbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022

﻿Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Book Bag: ‘The Soliture of Memory’ by Michael Miller; ‘It’s Hard Enough to Fly’ by Donald Wheelock

In his 12th collection of verse, “The Solitude of Memory,” Amherst poet Michael Miller offers a short introduction to the work by describing how, as a young boy, he sat in his uncle’s closet and “put on his dented helmet, gripping the handle of his bayonet.” It was just a year or so after the end of World War II, and Miller was entranced.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Town Council gives Bockelman mostly high marks, but offers pointed critiques

AMHERST — While the town manager is again getting high marks for his performance over the last year, some of his bosses on the Town Council would like to see Paul Bockelman do more to enhance the town’s relationship with the University of Massachusetts, to improve morale within the Police Department, and to include more voices from Black, Indigenous and people of color communities in shaping policy.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst High’s track project funding held up over PFAS fears

AMHERST — A full-scale renovation and reorientation of the deteriorating track and its interior field at Amherst Regional High School is up in the air following a deadlocked vote by the Town Council on Monday. Half of the councilors voted against funding for the project, citing concerns about the its artificial turf surface producing PFAS chemical contaminants.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit

HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

American skiers with Western Mass ties, Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan, of Charlemont, make way to finals after 1st run at Killington World Cup ski race.

KILLINGTON, VT – Four American ski racers, including two with ties to Western Massachusetts finished in the top 20 in the first run of the giant slalom Saturday morning. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 10th, 1.36 seconds off the leader, while Paula Moltzan finished 16th, Katie Hensien and Nina O’Brien wrapped up the three Americans to earn 25th and 26th place to qualify for second runs at the first women’s giant slalom race of the Women’s World Cup season.
CHARLEMONT, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy