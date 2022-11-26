‘We’re still here’: Nolumbeka Project’s series of short videos highlights the history of Indigenous peoples

Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Issues of tribal membership and curator experience in complaint over Springfield museum exhibit
The temporary photo exhibit "We're Still Here" profiles 11 people from different Native American tribes who live in the region. It's in the Springfield Science Museum's Native American Hall, adjacent to a longstanding central display showing Native American culture from hundreds of years ago. In the Native American Hall at...
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022
Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
amherstbulletin.com
Book Bag: ‘The Soliture of Memory’ by Michael Miller; ‘It’s Hard Enough to Fly’ by Donald Wheelock
In his 12th collection of verse, “The Solitude of Memory,” Amherst poet Michael Miller offers a short introduction to the work by describing how, as a young boy, he sat in his uncle’s closet and “put on his dented helmet, gripping the handle of his bayonet.” It was just a year or so after the end of World War II, and Miller was entranced.
amherstbulletin.com
Town Council gives Bockelman mostly high marks, but offers pointed critiques
AMHERST — While the town manager is again getting high marks for his performance over the last year, some of his bosses on the Town Council would like to see Paul Bockelman do more to enhance the town’s relationship with the University of Massachusetts, to improve morale within the Police Department, and to include more voices from Black, Indigenous and people of color communities in shaping policy.
amherstbulletin.com
A Merry goodbye: Residents pay final respects to iconic Amherst tree
AMHERST — Looking up in awe at the large maple, touching the bark on its trunk and remarking on how sturdy the tree seemed, 7-year-old Xavi Veatch was among those saddened to be saying goodbye to the original Merry Maple. “I just have a lot of memories,” Xavi said....
Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive
The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst High’s track project funding held up over PFAS fears
AMHERST — A full-scale renovation and reorientation of the deteriorating track and its interior field at Amherst Regional High School is up in the air following a deadlocked vote by the Town Council on Monday. Half of the councilors voted against funding for the project, citing concerns about the its artificial turf surface producing PFAS chemical contaminants.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
amherstbulletin.com
State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit
HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
American skiers with Western Mass ties, Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan, of Charlemont, make way to finals after 1st run at Killington World Cup ski race.
KILLINGTON, VT – Four American ski racers, including two with ties to Western Massachusetts finished in the top 20 in the first run of the giant slalom Saturday morning. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 10th, 1.36 seconds off the leader, while Paula Moltzan finished 16th, Katie Hensien and Nina O’Brien wrapped up the three Americans to earn 25th and 26th place to qualify for second runs at the first women’s giant slalom race of the Women’s World Cup season.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents of Worcester high rise still shut out as crews work to restore power
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than 100 families living in a 16-story apartment building in Worcester are still unable to return to their homes as crews investigate an electrical fire that began early Thursday morning. What You Need To Know. An electrical fire forced more than 100 families out of a...
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
