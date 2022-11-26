Read full article on original website
Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
NOLA.com
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
NOLA.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
brproud.com
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
Suspects wanted in New Iberia shooting that killed one
Following a shooting in New Iberia that left one man dead, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is searching for two suspects.
WWL-TV
Severe weather, tornado, and thunderstorms strike St. Charles parish
NEW ORLEANS — Part of Highway 90 in St. Charles Parish is closed and there are almost 4,500 buildings without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area after severe weather passed through Saturday afternoon. There was a report of a tornado that touched down...
brproud.com
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
wbrz.com
Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 27. Deputies believe the shooting happened at a storage facility in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard, which is near South Flannery Road, around 1:30 p.m.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show
Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business. Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from...
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
brproud.com
Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
