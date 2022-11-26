Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting broke out in a north Phoenix gas station on Saturday. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 26 just after 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near Cave Creek and Bell Road. One man was found with serious gunshot...
'He is going to be missed in the community': Loved ones gather to honor Valley teacher, coach killed in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — The community came together on Sunday to remember the life and love of a Valley teacher shot and killed in central Phoenix on Friday night. Phoenix police say that 30-year-old David Denogean was shot and later died from his injuries while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland,
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision is blocking three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were found dead inside a “suspicious vehicle” on the outskirts of Goodyear Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the bodies were found sometime Friday morning along MC-85 near Cotton Lane; while details are...
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
Man taken to hospital by family after being shot in Phoenix dies
PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man who was taken to a hospital by family members Friday night after being shot in Phoenix has died, authorities said. Tecon Jackson died at St. Joseph’s Hospital after he was shot near Seventh Avenue and Culver Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Family and friends investigate death of beloved Valley chef found in canal
PHOENIX — Jose Jimenez helped console a ‘sad and depressed’ man at a local bar hours before he was found dead in a canal almost three weeks ago, according to a bartender who claims she last saw him alive. The bartender, who asked 12News not to publicly...
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
'It’s like a dejavú': Driver crashes into Phoenix home, resident says it is not the first time
PHOENIX — Katia Diaz has now experienced two near-death experiences while sitting in the comfort of her home. “It’s like a dejavú that’s kept repeating,” she told 12News Thursday. Diaz and her seven-year-old niece were watching a movie in the living room of their home...
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday
Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Man shot and killed in north Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX — One man is dead following a shooting outside a gas station in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads after receiving reports of a man that shot another man.
Navajo Nation reports possible recruitment scam for off-reservation treatment facilities
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
