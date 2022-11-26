Read full article on original website
INDOT to host public meetings to discuss the future of US 30 and US 31
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- INDOT is set to host the first of six public meetings on Monday to discuss the futures of US 30 and US 31. The forum will be held at Oregon Davis High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting is open to all area...
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of cat carriers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs cat carriers, according to their Facebook page. The Human Society is now reaching out to community members for support in purchasing those cat carriers and donating them. Cat carriers are primarily used to ensure safe transportation for cats when...
Better Business Bureau shares tips on avoiding scams while Cyber Monday shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Cyber Monday is here! While shopping online is convenient and easy, you can still become a victim of fraud right from your own home. Before you place that order on your laptop today, it’s important to know the common types of scams so you don’t become the next victim.
BOSS Services to partner with Berrien County Toys for Tots to host collection drive
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- BOSS Services has partnered with Berrien County Toys for Tots to be a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots collection drive. Brand new, unpackaged toys can be brought to BOSS Services every day of the week through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toys...
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
HomeJoy of Three Rivers to host community blood drive
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- HomeJoy of Three Rivers will be hosting a community blood drive on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. HomeJoy of Three Rivers is located at 1107 West Broadway Street. Those interested in donating can sign up here.
11th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party to benefit children and vets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 11th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party, hosted by the South Bend International Airport, is set to take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 21+ event is $30 to attend, and all proceeds will provide children in local hospitals with a teddy bear, and veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center with financial support.
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
4 kilos of fentanyl, heroin found in Kalamazoo man’s home, officials say
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been arrested after nearly four kilograms of multiple drugs were seized. The 50-year-old man is accused of possessing and intending to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as possessing four assault rifles, multiple magazines and a stolen handgun, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
Dowagiac man heading to prison, repeat drug crimes
A Dowagiac man is heading back to prison, after repeat drug crimes in Cass County. It happened in February, when police found meth and scales in the home of 42-year-old Steven Wood. He pleaded guilty to delivery and manufacturing of meth and was sentenced to three to 20 years in...
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
Warsaw Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Theft Suspects
WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed theft at a local business. Tips on the pictured vehicle’s location would also help, as the suspects left the business in it. To protect the innocent, do not post...
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
