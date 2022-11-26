Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: Why are China’s COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has […]
'We are with you': Bay Area vigils held in support of Chinese protestors amid 'zero COVID' policy
People in SJ and SF showed solidarity with those in China protesting the country's strict "zero COVID" policy that many are blaming for 10 people's deaths.
Comments / 0