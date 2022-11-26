Lengthy standoff in Prior Lake ends late Friday night

BringMeTheNews

The standoff in Prior Lake that began after a suspect allegedly assaulted an officer, attempted to draw a handgun and then broke into a nearby home around 1:20 p.m. Friday ended peacefully around 10 p.m., according to an update from city officials.

"Police have ended the standoff peacefully. The suspect is in custody. Nobody was injured. Investigators cleared the home, will process the scene, and the family who lives there are safe and have a place to stay," a statement from the city said.

"Thanks to all of you for helping stay away from the scene, informing your neighbors who may not have known, and for supporting each other during this time."

Original story

A standoff that began following an incident at Kwik Trip in Prior Lake Friday afternoon was still ongoing at 6:45 p.m., according to an update from city officials.

Details are limited, but the city says officers were called to the Kwik Trip at 16751 Fish Point Road at 1:20 p.m. about a man digging through a dumpster. The city says an officer attempting to identify the man was assaulted, with the man then running from the scene before breaking into a nearby home.

Residents inside are believed to have fled the home.

"Please stay out of the area. We will keep updated as the situation unfolds," city officials said,

The standoff is happening in the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.