The two photos are from our trip early this week to California for the IGFA Southern California Swordfish Tournament. We pulled out a first place win fishing off San Clemente Island. I fished aboard the “Bounty Hunter" with Steve Carlton, GJ Sacco and Taos, the owner of Bearflag Fish Co. We caught two fish, one weighing in at 149 pounds and the other weighing in at 204 pounds. Another local Lighthouse Point fishermen, Drew Kettlehut, made the trip and placed third with a 196 pound fish. The IGFA (International Gamefish association ) put on a first class tournament and yes we will be back next year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO