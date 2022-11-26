ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

NYT: Blue Bell Bride Weds Her Fishing Boat Captain, Finds that Harvesting a Sea Treasure Takes Patience

Kaitlyn Johnson’s pathway to marrying Richard “Ricky” Wheeler was rather ironic. As a charter fishing vessel captain, Wheeler knew the patience often required to catch fish. But that skill — the ability to wait for a potential big payoff — became something that Johnson had to master as well. Valeriya Safronova netted this story for The New York Times.
BLUE BELL, PA
a-z-animals.com

See the Incredible Shipwreck That Millions of Fish Now Call Home

See the Incredible Shipwreck That Millions of Fish Now Call Home. Shipwrecks are obviously awful happenings. You can only hope that the people on the ship at the time made it out alive. If you ever wonder what happens once a ship has hit the bottom of the ocean, this video gives you a look into how tragedy turns into a safe haven for other underwater creatures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy