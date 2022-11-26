ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLWT 5

Report of wires down on Russell Heights Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Report of wires down on Russell Heights Drive near Rybolt Road in Green Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a fire on Paddington Lane in Symmes Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a fire on Paddington Lane in Symmes Township. Unit and vehicle in garage are on fire. All occupants are safely out of the house.
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak.
WHITE OAK, OH
westkentuckystar.com

Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY

As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Green Township. No report on injuries at this time. Traffic obstructed.
KISS 106

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
KENTUCKY STATE

