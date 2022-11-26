ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Tumwater District Stadium, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The North Kitsap High School football team will have a game with W.F. West High School on November 26, 2022, 16:00:00.

North Kitsap High School
W.F. West High School
November 26, 2022
16:00:00
2022 WIAA 2A Football Semifinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Bellingham, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enumclaw High School football team will have a game with Lynden High School on November 26, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ENUMCLAW, WA
High School Football PRO

Puyallup, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kennedy Catholic High School football team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PUYALLUP, WA
High School Football PRO

Art Crate Field, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bellevue High School football team will have a game with Yelm High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLEVUE, WA
247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. UW

WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
PULLMAN, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below. Today I learned that what I think of as Olympic View Drive are entirely different roads. Whoops lol. Thanks for the geography lesson!. 9th North and Caspers, looking east. Correct!. Too easy !. That corner is...
EDMONDS, WA
My Clallam County

NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
PORT ANGELES, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up, week-long wet snow expected Lynnwood to Arlington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—With colder air coming in from Canada dropping temperatures to a low of 26°F on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts wet snow for the week throughout Snohomish County. Resident should expect up to half an inch of wet snow, but with the mix of rain with the snow, it will most likely transition into rain throughout a given day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
roadtirement.com

Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant

Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
EVERETT, WA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy