BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Lynden and Mount Baker will play for state championships in their respective divisions on December 3rd. The Mountaineers held on to edge the Nooksack Valley Pioneers in a showdown of top-ranked Whatcom County teams. The final at Civic Stadium on Saturday was 14-13. In the late game at Civic, the Lynden Lions dominated Enumclaw to earn their second straight trip to the 2A title game 41-14. Lynden will face North Kitsap for the 2A State Championship at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Mount Baker will take on Royal for the 3A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO