ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Palisades Charter High School football team will have a game with Granada Hills Charter High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Palisades Charter High School
Granada Hills Charter High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
2022 CIF LA City Section Div. I Football Championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan Beach Student-Athletes Signing Day

Seventeen Mira Costa athletes signed letters of intent earlier this month to play at universities next year. The student-athletes ,and their families celebrated the occasion at the MCHS athletic complex on November 9. The students (all seniors) are: Brooke Balue – University of Washington, Beach Volleyball; Ameena Campbell – CSU Fullerton, Indoor Volleyball; Jaylen Clark – Texas Christian University, Indoor Volleyball; James Coyne – Niagara University, Swimming; Dillon DeSpain – Long Beach State, Baseball; Lauren Donnelley – University of Southern California, Rowing; Carly Greskovics – University of Michigan, Indoor Volleyball; Shae Harvey – Stanford University, Soccer; Jacqueline “JJ” Hoover – Loyola Marymount University, Soccer; Erin Inskeep – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Dustin “DJ” Mullenhoff – Elmhurst University, Lacrosse; Grace Pfaff – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Emily Protiva – University of North Carolina, Charlotte, Soccer; Tanon Rosenthal – University of Arizona, Beach Volleyball; Ben Tunila – Villanova University, Swimming; Drew Wright – Northwestern University, Indoor Volleyball.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Evan Funke to Open New Italian Eatery in Beverly Hills

Funke — a concept conceived by Chef Evan Funke and real estate magnate Kurt Rappaport — will debut at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the middle of Beverly Hills’s dining epicenter. The 180-seat three-level restaurant will find itself near hotspots like Mírame and Wally’s Wine Bar.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy