Los Angeles, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Seventeen Mira Costa athletes signed letters of intent earlier this month to play at universities next year. The student-athletes ,and their families celebrated the occasion at the MCHS athletic complex on November 9. The students (all seniors) are: Brooke Balue – University of Washington, Beach Volleyball; Ameena Campbell – CSU Fullerton, Indoor Volleyball; Jaylen Clark – Texas Christian University, Indoor Volleyball; James Coyne – Niagara University, Swimming; Dillon DeSpain – Long Beach State, Baseball; Lauren Donnelley – University of Southern California, Rowing; Carly Greskovics – University of Michigan, Indoor Volleyball; Shae Harvey – Stanford University, Soccer; Jacqueline “JJ” Hoover – Loyola Marymount University, Soccer; Erin Inskeep – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Dustin “DJ” Mullenhoff – Elmhurst University, Lacrosse; Grace Pfaff – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Emily Protiva – University of North Carolina, Charlotte, Soccer; Tanon Rosenthal – University of Arizona, Beach Volleyball; Ben Tunila – Villanova University, Swimming; Drew Wright – Northwestern University, Indoor Volleyball.
