Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Fernando Tatis Jr facing major change amid Padres’ surprise free agency pursuit
Fernando Tatis Jr is still regarded as a crucial piece to the puzzle for the San Diego Padres moving forward. However, his future at shortstop could be in question. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that San Diego is a “surprise team looking for a shortstop.” Heyman added that the Padres “like” shortstop […] The post Fernando Tatis Jr facing major change amid Padres’ surprise free agency pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid
The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees linked to Cody Bellinger, former Mets star amid Aaron Judge race
The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list. The Yankees...
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Cubs linked to reigning World Series champion amid Willson Contreras’ free agency
The Chicago Cubs are still looking to be a winning team after trading away their key players from their championship squad. They could be big players in free agency this winter, just as they were last offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are linked to some notable free agents […] The post Cubs linked to reigning World Series champion amid Willson Contreras’ free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers interested in star shortstop amid Trea Turner uncertainty
The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to re-sign Trea Turner, but it seems likely that Turner will sign elsewhere in free agency barring unforeseen circumstances. Star shortstops such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are available on the open market. However, the Dodgers could reportedly turn to the trade market to land their next star at the position. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio recently reported that LA has interest in Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com.
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Mariners looking to poach outfielder from New York after Teoscar Hernandez trade
The Seattle Mariners kicked off the offseason with a huge trade for All-Star Teoscar Hernandez. He will pair nicely with Julio Rodriguez and Jesse Winker but the M’s don’t want to be done adding talent yet. According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners have eyes for another...
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Chicago White Sox bolster rotation with Mike Clevinger signing
The Chicago White Sox agreed to a deal with San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger in MLB free agency, pending a physical, according to a Sunday afternoon tweet from the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal. Terms of the deal have not yet been released. Chicago has yet to announce...
Mets receive mixed bag of free agency updates on key pitchers
The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.
Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game
When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Mike Clevinger attracting interest from AL Central team
The MLB hot stove is cooking and free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger appears to be in the boil. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Clevinger is drawing “strong interest” from the Chicago White Sox, who are very much in need of some starting pitching. The 31-year-old Clevinger...
Penguins' Winter Classic Logo Pays Homage to 1925 NHL Pirates
The Penguins have played in a number of outdoor games in recent years, and they've worn special jerseys on each occasion. But the jersey that Pittsburgh is going to wear for the 2023 Winter Classic, set for Jan. 2 at Fenway Park, is particular unique - with the story behind the logo not known by many.
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
