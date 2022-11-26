ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr facing major change amid Padres’ surprise free agency pursuit

Fernando Tatis Jr is still regarded as a crucial piece to the puzzle for the San Diego Padres moving forward. However, his future at shortstop could be in question. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that San Diego is a “surprise team looking for a shortstop.” Heyman added that the Padres “like” shortstop […] The post Fernando Tatis Jr facing major change amid Padres’ surprise free agency pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid

The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cubs linked to reigning World Series champion amid Willson Contreras’ free agency

The Chicago Cubs are still looking to be a winning team after trading away their key players from their championship squad. They could be big players in free agency this winter, just as they were last offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are linked to some notable free agents […] The post Cubs linked to reigning World Series champion amid Willson Contreras’ free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers interested in star shortstop amid Trea Turner uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to re-sign Trea Turner, but it seems likely that Turner will sign elsewhere in free agency barring unforeseen circumstances. Star shortstops such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are available on the open market. However, the Dodgers could reportedly turn to the trade market to land their next star at the position. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio recently reported that LA has interest in Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mets receive mixed bag of free agency updates on key pitchers

The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Penguins' Winter Classic Logo Pays Homage to 1925 NHL Pirates

The Penguins have played in a number of outdoor games in recent years, and they've worn special jerseys on each occasion. But the jersey that Pittsburgh is going to wear for the 2023 Winter Classic, set for Jan. 2 at Fenway Park, is particular unique - with the story behind the logo not known by many.
PITTSBURGH, PA
